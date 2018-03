A five-kilometer run will be held this weekend in Suwon, south of Seoul, to support the victims of Japan’s wartime sexual slavery.



The “donation marathon” to be held at Suwon Olympic Park on Saturday will be organized by an association of seven Suwon-based colleges for the second time following the previous one in 2016.



According to the organizers, the registration fees paid by the participants will be donated to a South Korean civic group working for the victims.