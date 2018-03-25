Military Denies Suspected Armed Crackdown Plan on Candlelight Vigils

The military is denying suspicions that it discussed an armed crackdown on the candlelight vigils that led to the impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye.



The Defense Ministry on Wednesday said it investigated around 50 related military officers at the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Capital Defense Command(CDC) and Special Warfare Command(SWC) but could not secure any statements or evidence to confirm the allegations.



The ministry did, however, retrieve a classified document drafted by the CDC on November ninth of 2016 regarding the command’s possible response if participants of antigovernment rallies infiltrate key security areas or military facilities.



The ministry said the document included rules regarding the use of fire arms as a possible response, and admitted that it could give the wrong impression that the military was looking at ways to suppress the candlelight vigils by force.



Earlier this month, civic group Center for Military Human Rights Korea claimed that the military had planned a crackdown on the candlelight vigils if they got out of control.



The candlelight vigils, which drew hundreds of thousands of South Koreans to march in the streets for the removal of ex-President Park, were held between October 2016 and March of last year.



