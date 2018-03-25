Court Cancels Hearing on Arrest Warrant for Ex-Pres. Lee

Write : 2018-03-21 18:50:28 Update : 2018-03-21 18:55:18

Court Cancels Hearing on Arrest Warrant for Ex-Pres. Lee

The Seoul Central District Court has canceled a hearing slated for Thursday to decide whether to issue an arrest warrant for former President Lee Myung-bak over bribery and other corruption charges. 

The court on Wednesday announced it was called off since the ex-president made it clear he would not be attending the 10:30 a.m. hearing. The court said the prosecution also informed they would not force his attendance. 

The court will still be able to decide on the need for the arrest warrant by reviewing related documents submitted by both the prosecution and the defendant or it may seek to proceed with the hearing with only Lee’s legal representatives in attendance. Either way, the court said it will decide on its next steps on Thursday.

The prosecution asked the court on Monday to issue an arrest warrant for Lee, citing the gravity of the allegations against him as well as the risk of him trying to destroy evidence.

The former leader faces some 18 charges, including bribery, tax evasion and embezzlement.


