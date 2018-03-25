Court Decision on Arrest Warrant for Ex-Pres. Lee to Come Thurs. at Earliest

Write : 2018-03-22 10:51:40 Update : 2018-03-22 15:17:16

Court Decision on Arrest Warrant for Ex-Pres. Lee to Come Thurs. at Earliest

A court decision on the prosecution's request to issue an arrest warrant for former President Lee Myung-bak is set to come as early as Thursday night.  

The Seoul Central District Court said it will make a decision without questioning the suspect as the former leader made clear his intention to forgo the hearing to review the warrant request. 

The court is apparently set to make a decision after going over investigation records submitted by the prosecution. 

Initially, the court was scheduled to hold a hearing Thursday morning, but called it off the previous day when confusion emerged after Lee refused to appear at the hearing while his legal representatives expressed intent to attend.

Lee faces charges of pocketing eleven billion won in bribes and raising 34 billion won in slush funds.

