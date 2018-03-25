Elderly People Outnumbered Youths in 2017

Last year, the elderly population outnumbered those in their youth for the first time ever.



According to Statistics Korea, the country's population in 2017 came to 51-point-four million, up zero-point-39 percent from the year before.



The data agency projected that the nation's population will begin decreasing from 2032. It based the projection on the continued decline in the number of newborns and steady growth in the elderly population resulting from seniors living longer thanks to the advancement of medical technologies.



Last year, more than seven million people were aged 65 and over, outnumbering youths aged 14 or under by 320-thousand.



The elderly population took up nearly 14 percent of the entire population last year. The statistics agency forecast that that percentage will go up to 24-point-five percent in 2030 and to 32-point-eight percent in 2040.



Meanwhile, the country’s total fertility rate, or the average number of children a woman bears in her lifetime, slipped to one-point-zero-five last year. That's the lowest since 2005 when the figure stood at one-point-zero-eight.



The birthrate dropped by the biggest margin for those in their early 30s, as more and more women in South Korea delay marriage and childbirth.



The total number of births last year stood at 358-thousand, down nearly 12-percent from the previous year.













