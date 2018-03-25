Gov't to Conduct Radiation Health Impact Survey

The government plans to conduct a large-scale survey on the health impact of long-term exposure to radioactive materials.



According to the plan reported on Thursday by the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission, around 260-thousand people will be subject to the national survey, including people living adjacent to nuclear power plants and radiation workers.



The survey first will track the possible changes in the health conditions of 110-thousand residents living within a five-kilometer radius of nuclear plants across the country. Unlike the previous surveys, which only examined healthy adults, the new surveys will examine every resident living close to the plants, including children, adolescents, elderly and cancer patients.



People who are handling or used to handle radioactive materials will also be surveyed.



The committee will begin the survey in 2020 after completing preparations next year.

