'Cashless' Starbucks Stores to Debut in S. Korea

Starbucks will test cashless stores in South Korea. 

Starbucks Korea said three of its stores will go cash-free beginning April 23rd. They are located in the Gangnam District and Guro District in Seoul and in Pangyo in Gyeonggi Province. 

CEO Lee Seock-koo said the decision reflects the growing use of mobile phones or credit cards to pay for its drinks and food. 

According to the company, 31 percent of payments were made with cash in 2010, but the figure significantly dropped to seven percent last year. 

The company said it will consider expanding cashless stores based on the results of the test.

