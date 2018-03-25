Survey: Majority of N. Korean Defectors Feel Discrimination in S. Korea

A recent survey shows around three out of four North Korean defectors feel discriminated against or ignored in South Korea.



The Korea Hana Foundation on Thursday revealed the findings of its two-month survey that began last June on two-thousand-715 defectors aged 15 or older.



Of the polled, 76-point-nine percent said they experienced discrimination and neglect.



Asked why they think they were discriminated by South Koreans, around three-fourths mentioned cultural differences between the two Koreas, including the way they speak, lifestyles and attitudes. More than 40 percent also said many South Koreans have negative perceptions about North Korean defectors.