Ex-Pres. Lee Says 'All is My Fault'

Write : 2018-03-23 08:40:20 Update : 2018-03-23 09:27:36

Former President Lee Myung-bak, who was arrested on Thursday on corruption charges, said that he blames himself for everything and feels remorseful.

The ex-president posted a handwritten message on his social networking site at 11:15 p.m. Thursday right after a local court issued an arrest warrant for him. 

In the three-page statement, Lee said that he tried to break away from corrupt old practices and realize clean and transparent politics, but it was still insufficient to meet the expectations of people today. 

In the statement written the previous day, he said that the country faced a global financial crisis during his term, but successfully overcame it in the most exemplary way. 

Lee said that he went through unbearable pains over the last ten months during the corruption probe, adding he hopes his arrest will lessen the pains of those who worked with him and his family.

