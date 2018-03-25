KBS World Radio Forest Fire Guidelines

KBS World Radio strives to promptly update our listeners on safety procedures during emergency situations. The following are recommended guidelines to follow in case of forest fires.



Before hiking, ensure the mountain trail is safe and does not have restricted entry.



Make sure you aren't carrying flammable items such as matches and cigarettes.



Only cook or light a campfire in permitted areas.



If a fire must be lit in an area adjacent to a forest zone, obtain permission from relevant authorities beforehand and take special caution so that the fire does not spread.



To prevent small fires from spreading, use your coat or jacket to put it out.



If you need to evacuate, move to roads or rocky spots without traces of fuel.



If you do not have enough time to evacuate, move to a spot with less fuel, leaves or branches. Scrape away the flammable material, cover your face, and wait until the flames pass.



If you witness or have any information on forest fires, contact police or forest authorities immediately. You can dial 119 for emergency services.



Please check our website at world-dot-kbs-dot-co-dot-kr for up to date information and procedures.