Central, Local Gov'ts Work Together on Fine Dust Problems

The central and local governments are joining forces to counter fine dust problems.



Minister of the Interior and Safety Kim Boo-kyum on Friday presided over the 29th discussion session between the central government and regional governments to mitigate worsening air quality across the country.



All of the 17 major cities and provinces, including Seoul and Gyeonggi Province, attended the meeting alongside related ministries, including the Environment Ministry.



After briefing on the government’s policies to tackle the growing level of microscopic dust particles, the Environment Ministry urged the cities and provinces to join the central government’s efforts to practically lower fine dust emissions.



Some of the cities and provinces also announced sets of measures to be pursued on their own, including an alternate no-driving day restriction.