Theater Director Arrested over Sexual Assault Charges

Write : 2018-03-24 14:31:17 Update : 2018-03-24 14:59:05

Theater Director Arrested over Sexual Assault Charges

Theater director Lee Youn-taek has been arrested over sexual assault allegations. 

The Seoul Central District Court issued an arrest warrant Friday citing the gravity of his crimes considering his title, the number of victims and the scope, method and duration of his assaults. The court said he may also try to flee.  

Appearing for a warrant deliberation earlier Friday, the famed producer said he will disclose the truth through court trial as there are facts but also distortions in the victims' claims.

But he apologized to the victims, saying he felt sorry and would receive due punishment. 

The police requested an arrest warrant on Wednesday for the 66-year-old Lee on charges of sexually assaulting 17 female members of his theater troupe on a total of 62 occasions since 1999. 

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
Podcasts
  • Podcasts
  • You can download KBS World Radio News in eleven languages through Podcast KBS Radio Tune

<

4 / 4

>