Theater Director Arrested over Sexual Assault Charges

Theater director Lee Youn-taek has been arrested over sexual assault allegations.



The Seoul Central District Court issued an arrest warrant Friday citing the gravity of his crimes considering his title, the number of victims and the scope, method and duration of his assaults. The court said he may also try to flee.



Appearing for a warrant deliberation earlier Friday, the famed producer said he will disclose the truth through court trial as there are facts but also distortions in the victims' claims.



But he apologized to the victims, saying he felt sorry and would receive due punishment.



The police requested an arrest warrant on Wednesday for the 66-year-old Lee on charges of sexually assaulting 17 female members of his theater troupe on a total of 62 occasions since 1999.