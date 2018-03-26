Ferry Carrying 163 Grounded on Rocks, All Rescued

Write : 2018-03-25 20:33:20 Update : 2018-03-25 20:39:00

Ferry Carrying 163 Grounded on Rocks, All Rescued

A passenger ship carrying about 160 people was grounded on rocks in waters off the coast of Sinan in South Jeolla Province on Sunday, but all on board were rescued. 

The 223-ton ferry carrying 158 passengers and five crew ran aground at 3:47 p.m. near Shinan County.

The Korea Coast Guard said that it sent a patrol ship and other vessels to the site and rescued all of the passengers and crew at 5:14 p.m.. Six passengers suffered minor injuries and were sent to a hospital in Mokpo. 

Passengers said that the ferry hit rocks as it tried to avoid colliding with a fishing boat amid thick fog.

