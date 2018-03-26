Fine Dust Reduction Measures Issued for Seoul Metropolitan Area

Fine dust reduction measures were issued for Seoul and its surrounding areas effective 6 a.m. Monday as dust pollution soared to alarming levels.



Under the measures, announced by the Environment Ministry on Sunday, about 527-thousand public officials in the capital region are subject to the alternate day driving system, in which cars with license plates ending with even or odd numbers stay off the road based on the corresponding date.



Over 100 air pollutant emission facilities operated by public organizations are required to shorten operations, while 476 construction sites will also shorten operating hours and take steps to prevent the production of fine dust.



Seoul City also announced it is closing all of its 456 public parking spaces.



As of 6 a.m. Monday, the levels of fine particulate matter two-point-five, known as "PM 2.5 density," were measured at 88 micrograms per cubic meter in Seoul, remaining at "bad" levels. The 24-hour average ​of PM 2.5 density was 99 micrograms per cubic meter in Seoul on Sunday, the worst since numbers began to be observed in 2015.