Pigs Test Positive for Foot and Mouth Disease in Gimpo

Pigs at a farm in Gimpo city have tested positive for the rare "A" type foot and mouth disease(FMD).



The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs announced on Tuesday that comprehensive tests confirmed the results.



The Animal and Plant Quarantine Agency conducted thorough examinations on the pigs following a report by the owner of a farm in Gimpo late Monday that several pigs showed signs of FMD.



In line with emergency anti-FMD guidelines, the government sent quarantine officials to the Gimpo farm to restrict access and to cull all of the pigs.



FMD among pigs is known to be as much as three-thousand times more infectious than among cattle.