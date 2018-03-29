All Passengers Obligated to Wear Seat Belts Starting Sept.

Write : 2018-03-27 11:50:58 Update : 2018-03-27 13:40:00

All Passengers Obligated to Wear Seat Belts Starting Sept.

Starting from September, all passengers in vehicles will be obligated to wear seat belts. 

The National Police Agency said a revised road traffic law was promulgated on Tuesday and the revisions will be implemented from September.

Under the revised law, it will be mandatory for all passengers in vehicles, including taxis, to wear seat belts. If passengers fail to wear seat belts, the driver will face a fine of 30-thousand won. 

The revisions also reduced from five to three years the validity of results of aptitude tests assessing the driving ability of elderly drivers aged 75 and over.

The revised law also seeks to penalize cyclists who get on the road under the influence.

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
RSS Service
  • RSS Service
  • You can subscribe to KBS World Radio’s news and other Web contents through RSS

<

3 / 4

>