Authorities Enforce Urgent Measures to Contain Type-A Foot and Mouth

Authorities enforced emergency measures to respond to the sudden discovery of foot and mouth disease(FMD) virus type-A at a farm located less than an hour's drive from Seoul.



The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs held an emergency briefing Tuesday and confirmed that pigs at a farm in Gimpo, Gyeonggi Province had tested positive for type-A FMD.



It’s the first time pigs in the nation have been affected by the rare type-A strain.



The ministry raised its alert against the infectious disease to the highest level and enforced a 48-hour standstill on all farms across the country raising cloven-hoofed animals, as well as related facilities, starting from noon Tuesday.



The ministry also decided to restrict the transfer of pigs between farms for one week from Tuesday until next Monday.



The ministry plans to cull all 917 pigs on the farm where the FMD case was discovered as well as pigs raised at farms within a three kilometer-radius of the infected farm as a preventive measure.