Fmr Gov. Accused of Rape to Attend Arrest Warrant Hearing

Write : 2018-03-27 14:16:24 Update : 2018-03-27 14:18:01

Former South Chungcheong Province Governor An Hee-jung, who is accused of sexually assaulting his former secretary, has decided to attend his arrest warrant hearing on Wednesday.

An's attorney said Tuesday that under the principle of cooperating with legal proceedings, the former governor will appear at the Seoul Western District Court for the hearing, where he is expected to face questioning and personally present his case from 2 p.m. 

The session was rescheduled after An skipped the initial hearing set for Monday afternoon. 

Prosecutors had requested the warrant last Friday, charging An of raping his secretary Kim Ji-eun four times over the course of eight months from June of last year to February this year. 

Kim accused An of sexual assault on live television on March fifth. An has said he thought the sexual relations he had with Kim were consensual. 










