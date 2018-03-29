Military to Allow Soldiers' Weekday Outings on Trial Basis

The military will allow soldiers to leave their barracks after their weekday duties are done from as early as May on a trial basis.



The military will also test-run commissioning work such as weeding in inter-Korean border areas which is currently done by soldiers to civilian contractors from next year.



Defense Minister Song Young-moo visited the First Army Command on Tuesday and met with service members of the Army, Navy and Air Force who conducted support missions for the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.



During the meeting, the minister said the measures will improve the welfare of enlisted men and women and the barracks culture by allowing those in uniform to enjoy their private lives as much as possible during nonworking hours. He said allowing the use of mobile phones is also being reviewed.



The Defense Ministry will test the new measure with one unit of each military branch from as early as May and then decide whether to expand it at the end of the year.