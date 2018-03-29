Standards on Fine Dust Density Tightened from Tuesday

Authorities have tightened standards on fine dust levels as dust particles continue to blanket the sky over the Korean Peninsula.



Due to the strengthened standards that took effect Tuesday, air quality measured a reading of "poor" in most parts of the country.



The Korea Environment Corporation said that as of 1 p.m., among 17 cities and provinces nationwide, every single area, with the exception of Daejeon city, had a "poor" level of fine dust density ranging from 36 to 75 micrograms per cubic meter.



Gyeonggi Province was the worst at 67 followed by Seoul and Incheon with 61 micrograms per cubic meter.



The top three are all in the wider capital region where emergency fine dust reduction measures have been issued for a second day.



Starting Tuesday, rules have been tightened. A reading above 35 micrograms per cubic meter now indicates "poor" air quality, compared to 50 previously.



The National Institute of Environmental Research attributes the nationwide high density of fine dust to the accumulation of pollutants caused by a static atmosphere. The high levels of dust are expected to gradually let up from Wednesday.