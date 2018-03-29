Parliament Begins Deliberation on Fine Dust-related Bills

The National Assembly's Environment Committee convened a subcommittee meeting Tuesday and began deliberations on related laws to draft countermeasures to deal with the high levels of fine dust.



Lawmakers deliberated on some 30 bills, including special bills on the reduction and management of fine dust.



Ruling Democratic Party lawmaker Shin Chang-hyun proposed a special bill on measures to tackle fine dust which calls for comprehensive policies to improve air quality to the level recommended by the World Health Organization.



Another bill introduced by ruling party Representative Kang Byung-won calls for establishing a special presidential committee on the fine dust issue as well as an exclusive body under the Environment Ministry to enable a systematic government response.