Prosecutors to Attempt Questioning Ex-Pres. Lee Again on Wed.

The prosecution will again try to question former President Lee Myung-bak in jail on Wednesday.



An official at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office said investigators pressed Lee's attorneys on Monday and Tuesday to persuade the ex-president to face questioning in his cell.



The official added that prosecutors will once again visit Lee at the Seoul Eastern Detention Center on Wednesday and personally request his cooperation.



The official said Lee has the right to refuse questioning in the state of arrest.



However, given the level of public interest in his case, the official said prosecutors hope the former leader will review the details of the case and receive sufficient aid from his legal team before stating his position and exercising his right to defend himself.



Earlier on Monday, prosecutors were turned away when they requested to question Lee in his cell.



Through his attorney, Lee revealed that he had refused to face questioning as he cannot expect the prosecution will conduct a fair investigation.





