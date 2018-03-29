Parliament Pressed to Cooperate with Gov't Anticorruption Agency

Write : 2018-03-27 18:24:21 Update : 2018-03-27 18:31:58

A coalition of civic groups are urging parliament to cooperate with the government’s plan to create an investigative agency to crack down on corruption involving high-ranking public officials. 

The civil alliance, including major groups such as the People’s Solidarity for Participatory Democracy and the Citizens’ Coalition for Economic Justice, held a press conference in front of the National Assembly Tuesday morning and called on lawmakers to swiftly begin talks on the creation of the agency. 

They also delivered a petition signed by ten-thousand citizens calling on parliament to act. 

In a statement, they said launching the agency is a legitimate public demand and a call of the times that should not be delayed any longer. The group also blamed opposition parties for stalling, accusing  them of putting their own interests ahead of the public.

