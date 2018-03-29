Seoul to Toughen Restrictions on Old Diesel Vehicles to Reduce Fine Dust

The Seoul Metropolitan Government is considering restricting nearly four million old diesel vehicles from entering the capital city when it implements new fine dust reduction measures.



The city on Tuesday said car and air quality experts were invited to take part in a forum to discuss current measures and new ideas the city can put in place to curb the negative impact old diesel vehicles have on the environment.



Under the measures, old diesel vehicles will be prohibited from entering Seoul when antifine dust measures are issued between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. Those violating the rules could face a fine of up to 100-thousand won.



Seoul City has yet to determine how many cars will be regulated. It could cover one-point-two million diesel trucks over two-point-five tons registered before December 2005 or every diesel car registered before the date, affecting two-point-two million cars.



The city is also looking at extending the scope of the vehicles subject to the regulation, possibly covering three-point-78 million diesel vehicles registered before September 2009.



The city said it will make a final decision after holding a public hearing and an internal committee meeting next month.