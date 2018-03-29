New Smart Traffic System to Enhance Safety of Autonomous Cars

Write : 2018-03-27 19:36:49 Update : 2018-03-27 19:50:59

New Smart Traffic System to Enhance Safety of Autonomous Cars

The South Korean government plans to set up a smart traffic system to enhance the safety of autonomous vehicles on the country’s roads. 

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport announced on Tuesday it is conducting research on the plan as part of efforts to prevent accidents like the killing of a pedestrian by an autonomous vehicle tested by Uber in the U.S. state of Arizona last week. 

Under the project codenamed Cooperative Intelligence Transport Systems(C-ITS), the ministry aims to produce detailed road maps for self-driving vehicles while helping develop related technologies to allow such vehicles to maneuver roads at night and even in stormy weather by installing an environment simulator in its test bed for autonomous vehicles called K-City.  

The 363-thousand-square-meter autonomous vehicle testing site is located at the Korea Automobile Testing & Research Institute of the Korea Transportation Safety Authority in Hwaseong City, Gyeonggi Procince. 

The ministry said it is also managing related rules and systems so that autonomous vehicles can safely run on ordinary roads. 

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
RSS Service
  • RSS Service
  • You can subscribe to KBS World Radio’s news and other Web contents through RSS

<

3 / 4

>