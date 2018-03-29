Taxi Drivers Temporarily Banned from Incheon Airport for Overcharging

Taxi drivers who charged excessive fares to foreigners have been temporarily banned from Incheon International Airport.



The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Wednesday that it notified the airport authorities of the list of nine taxi drivers who were caught illegally bumping up fares for foreigners.



The drivers had overcharged by not giving back change or adding late night fees to the fares.



The airport will ban these drivers from entering the compound for 60 days.



This is the first time a local city government has taken the initiative on such taxi drivers.





