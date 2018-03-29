Committee: Previous Gov't Interfered in Seeking State-Authored Textbooks

A government probe committee has found that the previous Park Geun-hye administration committed various illegal acts when pushing for the issuance of state-issued history textbooks. 

Impeached ex-President Park and her aides, including her chief of staff Lee Byung-kee, were found to have given direct orders to the education ministry in the process of seeking to issue state-authored textbooks.

The fact-finding committee on the controversial books unveiled such findings when it announced the results of its seven-month long probe on Tuesday, calling the interference unconstitutional and illegal.

It stressed that the top office under the ousted former leader had planned the entire process of adopting state-approved history textbooks by mobilizing the ruling party, the education ministry and other related bodies. 

The panel recommended that the education minister file a complaint to the prosecution against some 20 people involved in the illicit act of abuse-of-power and embezzlement as well as take disciplinary action against ten education ministry staff.

