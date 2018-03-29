Ex-Defense Minister Indicted on Charge of Ordering Illegal Cyber Activities

Former Defense Minister Kim Kwan-jin will stand trial on charges of issuing orders on the military's illegal cyber activities aimed at influencing public opinion under the Lee Myung-bak government.



The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office said Wednesday that Kim and two other high-ranking officials under the former Lee government were indicted without detention for political intervention between November 2011 and June 2013. The other two officials are former Deputy Defense Minister Lim Kwan-bin and former presidential secretary for external strategies Kim Tae-hyo.



The three men are suspected of ordering the military's cyber command to post online content in favor of the incumbent administration and ruling camp while criticizing opposition parties and lawmakers.



Prosecutors believe their activities were aimed at swaying public opinion in favor of the conservatives ahead of general and presidential elections in 2012.



The former defense minister was arrested last November for his alleged involvement in illegal cyber activities but was released after eleven days after a court granted a motion to reconsider the legality of his confinement.

























