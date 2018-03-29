Fire in Gangwon Province Engulfs 35ha of Forest Land

Write : 2018-03-28 15:17:33 Update : 2018-03-28 15:18:33

Fire in Gangwon Province Engulfs 35ha of Forest Land

A major fire broke out in Goseong, Gangwon Province Wednesday, engulfing some 35 hectares of forest land.

In addition to the forest land, as of 1 p.m., three residential buildings, two offices and three containers were lost in the fire. Further damage is expected as the blaze has yet to be fully extinguished.

Authorities have dispatched 39 helicopters and 21-hundred personnel to the scene. The Korea Forest Service said that currently 70 percent of the fire has been extinguished.

Fire authorities have mobilized fire trucks and water tanks from nearby cities and provinces to contain the spread.


