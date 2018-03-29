No. of Insomnia Patients Grows 34% in 5 Yrs

The number of South Koreans having sleepless nights is on the rise.



The National Health Insurance Service said on Wednesday that the number of insomnia patients rose from just over 403-thousand in 2012 to nearly 542-thousand in 2016, marking a growth of 34-point-three percent in the five-year period.



Approximately three out of five insomnia patients were those in their 50s, 60s and 70s.



Older people tended to have more sleep disorders than young people, with four out of 100 people aged 80 or older reporting sleeplessness.



Medical experts say it is because ageing is accompanied by more frequent mental problems such as depression and anxiety as well as physical disorders that increase discomfort such as those affecting the digestive, respiratory and musculoskeletal system.



Only one out of 100 insomnia patients has received medical treatment for their sleep disorder.