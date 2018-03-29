S. Korean Men's Smoking Rate Drops Below 40%

The smoking rate among South Korean male adults has fallen below 40 percent.



According to a national survey conducted on 228-thousand-381 adults by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) and health centers across the country, 39-point-three percent of South Korean men were smoking last year, down by one-point-four percentage points from a year earlier.



It is even lower than 39-point-four percent in 2015, when the government raised the price per pack of cigarettes by two-thousand won.



The KCDC credited the drop in male smoking rate to the use of graphic antismoking warnings and the expansion of smoking-free zones.