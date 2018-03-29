Gov't to Cover Unaffordable Medical Bills for Low-Income Earners

Write : 2018-03-28 18:11:42 Update : 2018-03-28 18:52:45

Gov't to Cover Unaffordable Medical Bills for Low-Income Earners

Low-income households in South Korea will be able to receive government financial assistance of up to 20 million won every year when facing excessive medical fees given their earnings.  

The Ministry of Health and Welfare on Wednesday said it will make an advance notice of the enforcement ordinance of the law on “catastrophic medical cost assistance” by May eighth for implementation on July first. 

Those burdened by medical costs as a result of serious illness or long-term hospitalization will be eligible for the support as long as their income level is below the national median income. The government plans to cover 50 percent of the costs charged to beneficiaries within the annual limit of 20 million won. 

Cosmetic surgeries, aesthetic treatments, high-priced treatments with unverified medical benefits and nonrequired treatments will not be covered under the plan.

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
KBS World Radio On-Air
  • KBS World Radio On-Air
  • On-Air app is specifically designed for quick and easy access to audio services for KBS World Radio programs in 11 languages.

<

2 / 4

>