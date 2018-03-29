Gov't to Cover Unaffordable Medical Bills for Low-Income Earners

Low-income households in South Korea will be able to receive government financial assistance of up to 20 million won every year when facing excessive medical fees given their earnings.



The Ministry of Health and Welfare on Wednesday said it will make an advance notice of the enforcement ordinance of the law on “catastrophic medical cost assistance” by May eighth for implementation on July first.



Those burdened by medical costs as a result of serious illness or long-term hospitalization will be eligible for the support as long as their income level is below the national median income. The government plans to cover 50 percent of the costs charged to beneficiaries within the annual limit of 20 million won.



Cosmetic surgeries, aesthetic treatments, high-priced treatments with unverified medical benefits and nonrequired treatments will not be covered under the plan.