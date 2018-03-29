S. Korea's Death Toll Hits Record High, Births Falls to Record Low

Write : 2018-03-28 18:17:47 Update : 2018-03-28 18:44:59

A record high number of South Koreans died in January while the number of newborns in the month fell to a record low. 

Statistics Korea said on Wednesday that 31-thousand-600 people died in January, up 22 percent on-year. 

It is the first time the January death toll surpassed the 30-thousand threshold since the agency began compiling related data in 1983. 

The agency assessed that many elderly died due to the unusual cold experienced during the month when the average temperature fell to minus two degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, 32-thousand-100 babies were born in the month, marking an eight percent on-year drop and the lowest figure for January since related data was first recorded in 1981. 

