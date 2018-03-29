Seoul 11th Most Expensive City for Expats

A new survey ranks Seoul as the third most expensive city for foreign residents in the Asia-Pacific region in 2017.



According to a survey by ECA International released earlier this month, the cost of living in Seoul was also eleventh highest among 262 major cities worldwide, up one notch from 2016.



Luanda, the capital of Angola, topped all the other cities, followed by the city of Khartoum in Sudan.



Tokyo, which was the most expensive city in the world in the 2016 survey, fell to eighth place in the latest survey, while retaining its top spot as the most expensive city in the Asia-Pacific.



Hong Kong ranked ninth in the world. A total of 26 Asian cities, including 14 in China, were in the top 50.