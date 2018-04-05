Prosecution Reopens Probe into Samsung's Alleged Attempt to Sabotage Unions

Prosecutors have re-launched an investigation into allegations that Samsung Group sabotaged the establishment of labor unions in its affiliated companies.



Prosecution officials said Monday that the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office recently secured thousands of documents that contain details regarding Samsung's attempts to hamper workers' efforts to set up labor unions.



The files were obtained during a raid of two Samsung Electronics buildings in February as part of an investigation into suspicions that it paid lawsuit fees on behalf of DAS, an autoparts company allegedly owned by former President Lee Myung-bak.



The prosecution investigated the same allegations in 2013 after Rep. Sim Sang-jeung disclosed the group's 2012 report containing guidelines to prevent employees from establishing labor unions and how to dismantle them in the early stages.



However, no charges were pressed as prosecutors could not confirm the producers or the source of the documents.