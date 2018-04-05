CDC Issues Nationwide Japanese Encephalitis Watch

Health authorities have issued a nationwide watch against Japanese encephalitis, a brain infection caused by a mosquito-borne virus.



The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued the watch on Tuesday after culex pipiens mosquitoes were spotted in Busan. Culex pipiens is a mosquito species considered to be a Japanese encephalitis vector.



The agency called for extra caution among people aged 40 or older, citing that 90 percent of Japanese encephalitis patients are in that age bracket.



Though 99 percent of people who are bitten by virus-carrying mosquitoes suffer no or light symptoms, 20 to 30 percent of acute encephalitis cases are fatal.



Japanese encephalitis can be prevented with vaccination.



Health authorities issue a Japanese encephalitis watch when culex pipiens mosquitoes are first detected and issue a warning when the daily average number of the virus-carrying mosquitoes in samples collected for two days a week remains above 500 and at least half of the total number of mosquitoes caught belong to a specific variety known to carry the virus.