Average Cost of Seoul Homes Tops 600 Mln Won

Despite a slowdown in housing prices, the average transaction cost of homes in Seoul has surpassed 600 million won for the first time.



Data compiled by Kookmin Bank shows the average home transaction cost in the capital city recorded 602-point-seven million won in March. It's the first time the figure has topped 600 million since 2008 when related statistics began to be compiled.



The average transaction cost covers the market values of apartments, single houses and multi-unit houses in Seoul.



The figure reached 500 million won for the first time in June 2016 and has now topped 600 million in just 21 months.



This rise is in part due to the two-point-nine percent growth in average transaction cost of apartment units in Seoul last month, exceeding 700 million won for the first time.