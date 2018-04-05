Justice Ministry Receives Request for Consent to Arrest LKP Lawmaker

Write : 2018-04-03 16:50:40 Update : 2018-04-03 18:28:51

The Justice Ministry on Tuesday received a request for consent to arrest an opposition lawmaker charged with embezzlement and bribery.

Prosecutors on Monday requested an arrest warrant for main opposition Liberty Korea Party lawmaker Hong Moon-jong on charges of embezzlement, breach of trust and concealment of criminal proceeds.

The court needs parliamentary consent to hold a hearing to review an arrest warrant for an incumbent lawmaker while the parliament is in session unless the lawmaker is caught red-handed. 

The ministry will submit the request to parliament on Wednesday after receiving the president's approval.

Hong is accused of taking some 80 million won in bribes and embezzling one-point-nine billion from the Kyungmin School Foundation, a private educational foundation of which he was the board chairman in 2012.

