Prosecution Remains Eager to Question Ex-Pres. Lee Myung-bak

The prosecution has stressed it's still eager to question former President Lee Myung-bak over various corruption charges at the detention facility where he's being held.



A prosecution official said on Tuesday that the prosecution’s job is to faithfully conduct necessary investigations during a suspect's detainment period, adding it's yet to give up on the expectation Lee will eventually comply.



The official said that refusing to make a statement is his right guaranteed by the law, but refusing an investigation is not.



The ex-president has refused to be questioned by prosecutors three times since he was detained at the Seoul Eastern Detention Center on March 22nd on 18 charges, including embezzlement, tax evasion and abuse of power.



The prosecution is set to indict Lee early next week.