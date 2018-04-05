Three Medical Workers Arrested over Infants' Deaths

Three medical workers have been arrested on involuntary manslaughter charges over the deaths of four newborns that died over a two-hour period at a hospital in Seoul last December.



The Seoul Southern District Court issued arrest warrants early Wednesday for Cho Su-jin, the head of Ewha Womans University Mokdong Hospital's neonatal intensive care unit, another doctor Park Eun-ae and a nurse.



The court accepted the warrant requests, citing a risk of the suspects destroying evidence. However, it rejected a warrant request for another nurse.



According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the four infants died of blood poising after being injected with nutritional supplements contaminated with bacteria called citrobacter freundii.



Police suspect that the contamination occurred in the process of the nurses opening injections of nutritional supplements and connecting them to intravenous tubes.



The doctors and nurse are accused of overlooking their duties and breaching hygiene rules in the treatment of the premature babies.