Ex-Governor Attends Second Arrest Warrant Hearing

Former South Chungcheong Province Governor An Hee-jung, who has been accused of sexual violence, attended his second arrest warrant hearing Wednesday at the Seoul Western District Court.



Before stepping into the building for the hearing session set for 2 p.m., An stood in front of reporters and said he was sorry and that he would explain everything in front of the court.



This is the second time that prosecutors have sought a warrant to arrest the former governor, who has been accused of raping and sexually harassing his ex-secretary Kim Ji-eun.



However, the initial request was turned down by the court, which ruled An posed little risk of flight or destroying evidence.



Prosecutors issued another warrant request on Monday, citing the gravity of the issue as a second alleged victim has come forward. They also claimed An does pose a risk of destroying related evidence.



The prosecution has charged An of raping his secretary Kim Ji-eun four times over the course of eight months from June of last year to February this year.



The decision on his arrest warrant is expected to be announced Wednesday night at the earliest.





