KBS Guidelines on High Levels of Air Pollutants

The following are recommended guidelines to follow on days with high levels of air pollutants.



South Korea's weather authorities recommend you consistently check the level of air quality during the springtime when there are frequent bouts of ultra-fine dust or yellow dust in the air.



When levels are high, refrain from going outside, keeping windows sealed to prevent the dust from seeping in.



If you must go outside, wear masks, protective eyewear and long-sleeved clothing.



To help reduce air pollution, leave your vehicle at home and use public transportation.



Children, senior citizens and people with respiratory conditions should take particular care.



After returning home, you are advised to wash your hands and feet as well as brush your teeth.



Turn on air purifiers and humidifiers to keep the air filtered and clean.



Before eating, wash all produce, such as fruit, vegetables and fish, and thoroughly cook your food before consumption.



Also, wash your hands thoroughly before cooking to avoid secondary contamination.



Please check our Web site at world-dot-kbs-dot-co-dot-kr for up-to-date information and procedures.





