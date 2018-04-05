Record High No. of College Graduates Return to Campus for Job Training

A record high number of college graduates have enrolled at vocational colleges this year, reflecting the growing popularity of practical studies among young people amid toughening job prospects.



The Korean Council for University College Education said on Wednesday that a total of 136 two-year colleges across the country have recruited a total of 162-thousand-290 students for the 2018 academic year.



Among them, one-thousand-537 students already have a college degree, up by five-point-eight percent from last year.



The most popular majors for the so-called “U-Turn” students were nursing or other health-related studies, followed by practical arts.



The average competition ratio for entrance into nursing departments at those colleges was 15 to one.