US Veteran of Hungnam Evacuation to Pay Homage in S. Korea

A U.S. veteran who helped evacuate thousands of refugees during the Korean War is visiting the nation to pay homage to the historic occasion.



The Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs said Burley Smith and his family arrived in South Korea on Thursday for a two-day journey to the southern port city of Busan and the island of Geoje.



The now 89-year-old was aboard the SS Meredith Victory, a U.S. ship that transported 14-thousand refugees to safety on Geoje during the Hungnam evacuation.



The Hungnam evacuation was a joint mission by the South Korean military and the UN armed forces to take 91-thousand civilians and 105-thousand soldiers out of the port city of Hungnam in South Hamgyong, North Korea between December 15th and 24th in 1950 to escape from the on-rushing Chinese military.



The SS Meredith Victory was one of the 193 ships used for the mission.



On Friday, Smith and his wife and daughter plan to attend a service to commemorate the captain of the Meredith Victory, Leonard LaRue, and other veterans who were part of the evacuation.



The event will be held near a monument paying tribute to the evacuation on Geoje Island.



Smith is one of three surviving U.S. crew members from the Hungnam evacuation.





