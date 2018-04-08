Impeached Pres. Park Requests Partial Coverage of Verdict Session

Impeached ex-President Park Geun-hye, who was ousted last year on a slew of corruption charges, has objected to the full live coverage of sentencing hearing set for Friday.



Park's state-appointed attorney Kang Cheol-gu delivered an injunction on her behalf to the Seoul Central District Court on Wednesday.



Park is said to have requested restricted coverage of her sentencing, claiming that airing the entire session would violate the principle of being presumed innocent until proven guilty.



The latest injunction comes after the former leader sent a letter to the court earlier on Monday, objecting to the broadcast of her hearing. But the court decided to override her request due to the high level of public interest in her case.



Observers say the court is likely to again reject Park's request for restricted broadcasting considering the level of public interest as well as the fact that the hearing session is now only a day away.