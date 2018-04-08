Air Purifiers to be Installed at All Elementary Schools

The government will install air purifiers in the classrooms of all kindergartens, elementary schools and special purpose schools in the next three years.



The Education Ministry said Thursday it will introduce measures to fight fine dust at schools in order to protect students, who are more vulnerable to air pollution.



Last month, the ministry revised enforcement regulations related to the School Health Act and set new standards to not allow ultrafine dust density to exceed 35 micrograms per cubic meter inside schools.



Ultrafine dust refers to dust particles with diameters under two-point-five micrometers.



Previous regulations only applied to fine dust particles measuring under ten micrometers in diameter that exceeded 100 micrograms per cubic meter within school classrooms.



As of late March, just over 37 percent of all classrooms at kindergartens, elementary and special purpose schools in the country had air purification facilities, meaning 100-thousand classrooms need to install purification facilities.



The government will also revise regulations so that schools better manage students sensitive to respiratory illnesses, and also allow them penalty-free days of absence when fine dust levels are high.