S. Korea's Child, Family Welfare Spending Half of OECD Average

Write : 2018-04-05 16:53:16 Update : 2018-04-05 17:03:44

South Korea’s government spending on children and family welfare last year was only half the level of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development(OECD) average. 

According to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Welfare, the state children and family welfare expenditure last year was the equivalent of one-point-one percent of the nation’s gross domestic product(GDP) in the year, while the average for the OECD members was two-point-two. 

If spending on childcare is excluded, the figure for South Korea amounted to only zero-point-two percent of the GDP, much less than the OECD average of one-point-four percent. 

Meanwhile, the number of single-member households in the nation was tallied at five-million-398-thousand last year, accounting for 27-point-nine percent of the total households. 

It marks the second year in a row that one-person households were the most common in South Korea. The figure has grown eight times from 661-thousand measured in 1985 when the related data began to be compiled. 

