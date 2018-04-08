Prosecution to Indict Ex-Pres. Lee on Monday

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office has decided to indict former President Lee Myung-bak on Monday and begun related paperwork.



With his detention at the Seoul Eastern Detention Center set to expire on Tuesday, the prosecution is not expected to attempt to interrogate him at the center given his repeated refusal, claiming the investigation is not fair.



Lee is facing about 14 charges, including bribery, embezzlement and abuse of presidential power.



The prosecution suspects he received a total of eleven-point-one billion won in bribes. The ex-president is also accused of embezzling 35 billion won from auto parts company DAS, which he allegedly owns.