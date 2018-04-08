2 Pilots Presumed Dead in Fighter Jet Crash

2018-04-05

2 Pilots Presumed Dead in Fighter Jet Crash

A South Korean fighter jet has crashed in the southeastern part of Korea.  

An Air Force official said the F-15K was returning to its home base in Daegu from a routine training mission when it crashed into a hill in Chilgok County in North Gyeongsang Province at 2:40 p.m. on Thursday. 

The official said the two pilots are presumed to have died. No civilians were killed or injured in the crash.  

The Air Force has formed an emergency response team to investigate the cause of the crash and deal with the aftermath.  
 









