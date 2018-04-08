Prosecutors Raid Samsung Firm over Alleged Attempt to Sabotage Unions

Prosecutors on Friday raided Samsung Electronics Service as part of an investigation into allegations that Samsung Group sabotaged the establishment of labor unions in its affiliated companies.



The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office sent prosecutors and investigators to Suwon, south of Seoul, at 8:30 a.m. to search and secure documents and computer storage devices.



Prosecutors recently reopened a probe after securing thousands of pages of documents that contain details regarding the top conglomerate's attempts to hamper workers' efforts to set up labor unions.



The files were obtained during a raid of two Samsung Electronics buildings in February as part of an investigation into suspicions that it paid lawsuit fees on behalf of a company allegedly owned by former President Lee Myung-bak.



The prosecution had investigated Samsung's alleged anti-union maneuvers after Sim Sang-jeung, an opposition lawmaker, in 2013 disclosed the group's 2012 report containing guidelines to prevent employees from organizing labor unions and how to dismantle them if they form.



However, no charges were pressed as prosecutors could not confirm the producers or the source of the documents.